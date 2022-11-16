Tavistock’s Christmas charity ‘Trees of Light’ go up on Town Hall
Subscribe newsletter
The popular ‘Trees of Light’ being lifted into place today to decorate high up on Tavistock Town Hall.
The trees are a traditional annual attraction in the town’s Bedford Square, providing a mass of sparkling white lights and raising money for charity.
They will be switched on next week at 7pm on Thursday, November 24, by Paul Blowey, the president of the Lions Club of Tavistock.
Bulbs will be sponsored by anyone who wants to celebrate the memory of a loved one or special occasion. Funds will go to St Luke’s Hospice, Children’s Hospice South West and Plymouth and Cornwall Cancer Fund.
Donations can also be made online through the Just Giving web page by entering https://www.justgiving.com/page/trees-of-light-2022 with UK tax payers ensuring that the Gift Aid box is ticked.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |