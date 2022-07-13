Tavistock’s Bedford Hotel delivers surprise cream tea to Peter Tavy care home

Dylan Mulford, general manager at The Bedford Hotel in Tavistock , delivered a giant batch of the hotel’s famous home-made scones to Spring House Residential Care Home in Peter Tavy, where residents enjoyed the scones with the traditional accompaniments of strawberry jam and clotted cream.

Dylan commented: ‘As the home of the Devon Cream Tea, it was our pleasure to deliver a little tea time indulgence to the residents at Spring House. We like to think our scones are pretty hard to beat – and they certainly went down well with everyone at Spring House!’