Tavistock Youth Cafe has once again had to postpone it’s BMX Trails Jam due to poor weather.

Having originally been scheduled for the end of last month, then moved to last Saturday (August 12), youth cafe manager Vicki Lloyd-Walsh has confirmed that the event has now been rescheduled one final time for Saturday, September 23.

Taking place at the BMX trails on Plymouth Road, the event — suitable for families — will feature a competition for all ages and abilities, a high jump, pump track, a women’s competition, dad’s jam, live music, a barbecue, refreshments and more, with all proceeds made helping to keep the trails open and free of charge.