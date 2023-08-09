Having originally been scheduled for the end of last month, then moved to last Saturday (August 12), youth cafe manager Vicki Lloyd-Walsh has confirmed that the event has now been rescheduled one final time for Saturday, September 23.
Taking place at the BMX trails on Plymouth Road, the event — suitable for families — will feature a competition for all ages and abilities, a high jump, pump track, a women’s competition, dad’s jam, live music, a barbecue, refreshments and more, with all proceeds made helping to keep the trails open and free of charge.