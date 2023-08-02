Taking place at the BMX trails on Plymouth Road from 12pm, the event (suitable for families) will feature a competition for all ages and abilities, a high jump, pump track, a women’s competition, dad’s jam, live music, a barbecue, refreshments and more. All proceeds made go to the Youth Cafe and help to keep the trails open and free of charge. For more information on the event, visit the following web address: https://shorturl.at/bhjtZ