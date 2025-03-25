An exhibition created by young people from Tavistock Youth Café and children from Calstock Primary School is on show at the National Trust’s Cotehele this week and Buckland Abbey next.
Developed over two years, ‘North Side, South Side: Tamara Riverscape Stories – A Creative Exploration of the River Tamar’ is a creative celebration of the valley on both sides of the river.
It runs at Cotehele this week, from today, Tuesday, until Sunday, 30 March and at Buckland Abbey from Tuesday to Sunday, April 1 to 6.
The young participants worked alongside artists, researchers and practitioners to tell stories about the river valley, creating glass-box narratives, painting, performing with cardboard boxes, and developing a film structured like a river’s flow.
They travelled by train and on foot to engage with the landscape’s history, visiting Buckland Abbey, Tavistock Guildhall Heritage Centre and The Box in Plymouth, delving into the maritime journeys of Sir Francis Drake. They also discovered the region’s rich market-garden and mining heritage through trips to Cotehele’s orchards and Bere Ferrers learning about how industry and fruit growing shaped the valley..
The railway’s development was another key focus, with participants travelling on the Gunnislake line, where they shared apples in hand-painted boxes with passengers at Plymouth Station— as fruit from the valley was once transported by train.
Dominica Williamson, project manager and lead artist added: “This project created a space for young people and children to have their voices and talents nurtured, recognised, and celebrated. Their creative interpretations of the landscape have not only brought the past to life but have also encouraged us all—adults included—to reflect on the present and consider the future we are shaping.”
The project forms part of the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, in collaboration with Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, the National Trust, Tamar Grow Local, with additional support from the University of Plymouth and Sails and Canvas.