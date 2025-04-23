Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
If a task you’ve taken on doesn’t go as well as you were hoping it would, don’t hesitate to request another chance at it. If you’re new to this type of work, keep in mind the saying: if at first you don’t succeed, try again. Stay positive and give it another go.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re ready to leave a disappointing situation behind. Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, you are looking for the next opportunity to improve your life. You expected a partner to be sceptical about our plans especially when these aren’t something they are normally interested in.
Gemini (May22/June21)
A team effort brings out the best in you. Activities shared with others will be fun and stimulating. New people you are meeting now will bring excitement into your world. Just remember to keep in touch with old friends, too.
Cancer (June22/July23)
The flow of your days will gradually improve as you strive for an important goal. Your ability to keep everything organised and calm will foster teamwork among everyone involved. The outcomes will surpass all expectations.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You’ve always had a flair for the dramatic. Why not welcome a little extra give-and-take with your friends and loved ones? When they notice how open you are to compromise and not just focused on yourself, they will start treating you with a new respect.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A younger relative will look to you for support in getting through a tricky situation. You may not be able to solve all their problems but you will be more than willing to lend an ear and offer comfort. There’s a genuine desire to help those nearby.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Stay alert and keep your eyes open when dealing with legal and financial matters. If you miss something early on, there could be hidden issues that will lead to complications in the future. You have been unsure about ideas being discussed in the household.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re getting on so well with a work or romantic partner that it’s almost as if you can read each other’s thoughts. This closeness will help you predict their responses and enable you to make suggestions that meet their needs and expectations.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Get involved in a group project. Not only will you enjoy the challenges this brings, you will be making new friends along the way. Most people you meet will be friendly and supportive. This makes it a good week for accomplishing tasks as a team.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
It’s hard to overstate the magnitude of discussions going on in the workplace. You wonder how mistakes happened and how it went on so long before they have been revealed. Now that everything is out in the open you will stand up for those who need support.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A household matter will not be easy to settle. You might think you've made your final decision regarding future plans, but others don’t agree. One of your housemates will want to revisit the conversation, hoping to persuade you to reconsider.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
A friend or neighbour will ask you to do them a small favour. This will open the door to even more requests and before you know it they will seem to expect you to be at their beck and call. Remember, you aren’t obligated to say yes every time they ask for help.