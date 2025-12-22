Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A friend is about to celebrate something special. You are happy for them but you are focused on your own success as well. Some people will claim they’re just lucky but you are putting effort and determination into creating opportunities. Keep up this positive mindset and let happy thoughts help you reach your goals. Team efforts will go well.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re in touch with your sensual side. Having fun with friends will bring out the best in you as the year begins. Explore hobbies and activities that make you feel good. Treat yourself to a massage or book a spa day. Cook your favourite meals and make happiness a priority. Relaxation is just as important as keeping up a regular exercise routine.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Reminding yourself of what you have achieved in the past will help you overcome some of the challenges you now face. You succeeded before and you will find the resilience to do so again. A song, film or scent will bring back pleasant childhood memories. These simple reminders lift your spirits and reconnect you with the joy and innocence of earlier days.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Even if it seems like a complex job isn’t progressing as it should, don’t give up. You have supportive friends in high places and there is someone quietly working behind the scenes for you. One way to connect with an attractive newcomer is by working together towards a mutual goal. Discovering you share similar interests will strengthen this relationship.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A strange development will inspire you to reflect on circumstances you may have been taking for granted. Have you come to accept a situation because it appeared to be the norm only now your perspective is changing? If there are alternative viewpoints to consider, now is a good time to explore them. Fresh perspectives may reveal solutions you hadn’t seen before.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
New doors will open for you as the year begins. You will not want to rush into anything. An offer could mean big changes in the future. Discuss your thoughts with people whose opinions matter. Your hope is that the path you choose will bring improvements into your life. A close friendship or partnership takes on a new meaning as you agree on some long-term plans together.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You and your family need to talk. This is a good time to share your hopes and wishes for the future. An older relative might throw in some veiled criticisms about your ideas but just brush them off. Your aims may not meet with everyone’s approval but don’t let this stop you from going after what you really want. A colleague’s actions, comments or secretive behaviour will arouse your curiosity.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You’re all set to begin a project that has been in the pipeline for a while. This is a task you can’t tackle alone. It’s important to let others know you need help in launching this venture. Join forces with a creative friend or housemate and together you will come up with imaginative solutions to challenging issues. Your natural charm enables you to achieve great things.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Any ongoing disputes or disagreements over shared finances will be resolved now much to your relief. Trust your instincts regarding your career and finances. During a conversation with an online friend you might learn about an amazing job opportunity. You are close to realising a dream. Submit your application and you could secure a stable position at a respected organisation.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
If you’ve been indulging a bit too much recently, it’s time to pull back. Avoid those tempting pleasures so you can focus on the exciting plans now being discussed for the year ahead. Instead of getting lost in minor distractions, channel your energy towards something more productive. Develop those fantastic ideas that are swirling through your mind. You feel a stronger sense of trust and stability in your closest relationships.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Keeping your thoughts to yourself and hiding your feelings creates confusion in close relationships. Be open and sincere and misunderstandings can be avoided. You have your eyes set on a special goal. Although you will prefer to go after this alone, some guidance from a friend or colleague could ease your path to achieving this objective. Working alongside some talented people will enhance your chances of success.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Joining a creative team will be incredibly enjoyable. You have ideas and suggestions that could make life easier for others so do make sure you share them. There is someone in a position of influence who will promote your initiatives. Love and friendship will bring immense joy and happiness. You feel more connected than ever with your other half and genuinely pleased with the way things are going.
