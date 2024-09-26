“ I quickly replied that ‘no but you can follow me’. Which he then did and we walked up the big hill in Ilfracombe together. From then on we got to know each other and of course we got married and had three boys and a very happy life. He had been a butcher since he was 14 and we later got a regular supply of meat as a family and moved to Tavistock because of his job which he learned at an abattoir. So, butchery did influence our lives, including providing us with a home in Tavistock. But it was very small when our family expanded.”