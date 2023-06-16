The first female Archdeacon of Plymouth has been officially welcomed into her new role during a special service at Tavistock Parish Church.
The Venerable Jane Bakker was previously a parish priest in Southampton.
Before becoming ordained she worked in accountancy following a career as an air traffic controller in the RAF. Her inauguration service on Tuesday, June 13, was led by the Bishop of Exeter and attended by the Bishop of Plymouth, Bishop of Crediton and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon.
Clergy, licensed lay ministers and parishioners from across Plymouth Archdeaconry were also there to welcome her.
Afterwards Jane, who is a keen walker and crafter, said: ‘I’m looking forward to getting to know the people and the parishes of the archdeaconry and exploring Devon and getting out and about to meet people.
'Devon is stunningly beautiful, I was previously in an urban area, so it is wonderful to be out in the countryside and the welcome is stunning. Plymouth Archdeaconry covers West Devon and is one of four archdeaconries in Devon. Jane will be based in the city of Plymouth and will have around 76 churches under her care.
She said: ‘My message is one of encouragement. The local church is the hope for the world. We can transform our communities and the places where we live with the message of Jesus. That is a message of hope, faith is not just about transforming ourselves but the places where we live as well.’