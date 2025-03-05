A new group has been formed in Tavistock where military and other uniformed veterans can meet informally and access important services and advice.
The veterans hub is being hosted by Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) at their HQ next to the bus station off Plymouth Road.
The inaugural meeting was held last week and was so successful that a weekly Wednesday slot has been allocated for the Breakfast & Banter Club from 9am-11.30am.
TASS manager Deb Morris said: “We know there’s demand because of the large ex-service community here. We were very pleased at the big attendance at the first event. The service community have a special bond and appreciate each other’s company. There is a range of support available at the club specific to former service personnel.”
Jim Morris, of the Royal Marines Charity, said: “Veterans hubs are instrumental in bringing together veterans of all ages and services. This promotes camaraderie, belonging and friendship as well as access to military charities attending.”
Also attending was SSAFA (the Soldiers’, Sailors’, and Airmen’s Families Association), a charity supporting veterans and their families.
Anthony Purnell, SSAFA volunteer recruitment Devon, said: “I think that's it's incredibly important to look after one another. Veterans can feel so isolated when returning to what is termed civvy street as the armed forces is a completely different way of life.
“Whether you're serving in His Majesty's ships for years or being posted worldwide it can bewildering for many to understand what veterans have seen and done.
“Our armed forces community serve in some tough environments and often it isn't until one retires that you have time to sit back and process it all.
“Being with people that have served helps form a common bond of understanding. Often service personnel won't speak about their service as they feel that they might be misunderstood.
“They are often proud people who are ready to help others but often find it difficult to ask for help themselves. That where TASS and SSAFA can help.”
Anthony added: “Thanks to TASS we are bringing these organisations together under one roof, making us visible in the local community. This, I feel, is really important especially when some of our older veterans might not be as digitally literate as some younger folk who are brought up using social media, email and iPhones.
“Being able to meet, to talk and belong is a great start in looking out for each other. TASS allows unhurried conversations to open up over a cuppa in a warm, friendly and safe environment.
“That's how we find out about how others are coping and what support might be offered to build resilience and wellbeing in our veteran communities.”
SSAFA can be contacted via FREEPHONE 0800 260 6767 for in-confidence help. or at https://www.ssafa.org.uk/media/f03lffiz/ssafa-how-we-help.pdf
Deb thanked Rob Moule of RM Builders & Contractors Ltd, for donating to the club. To attend former service or blue-light service personnel are asked to contact [email protected] or call 01822 616958