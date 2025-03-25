A CONTROVERSIAL populist commentator’s show has been cancelled after sparking outrage.
Arts venue Tavistock Wharf has called off the May 2 gig by right-wing speaker Katie Hopkins, the Barnstaple-born former tabloid columnist, as part of her ‘Batsh*t Bonkers Britain’ stand -up tour.
This follows a petition started by Tavistock resident Janet Burgis calling on The Wharf to take a ‘principled and responsible’ decision not to host Hopkins.
Local social media was flooded with opinions on whether she should appear.
Many said The Wharf should not allow her the ‘soapbox’ to air her ‘racist’ and extremist misogynistic and xenophobic views. However, others said she reflected the views of many and to cancel her would be to go against the right to freedom of speech.
Opponent Mark Rickman said: “I'm very pleased that a decision was taken to prevent a show that promotes hate. There should be space for people to discuss their concerns regarding immigration and other issues. However this must not to be conflated with extreme right-wing views, such as those promoted by Katie Hopkins.
“She had devised a show that promotes hate and while The Wharf has now made the right decision, I cannot see why they ever thought it was a good idea. Freedom of speech does not give people the right to promote hate.”
Richard Smith said: “Watching the debate on social media it seems many people equate free speech with the opportunity to say whatever you like without consequences.
“If that’s the case, where would you stop? I’m sure many of those saying this event should be allowed to go ahead wouldn’t be as happy with a ‘hate preacher’ being given a platform in Tavistock, but to refugees and minorities a promoter of hate is what Hopkins has been.
“She’s stepped over a line of decency and promoted an ideology that creates division in our society and even danger for some. If the show has been cancelled, I believe it’s the right decision for the community as a whole.”
However Tavistock resident Ian Roper was “gobsmacked” that the Tavistock event had been cancelled, saying: “Can I just say that I hadn’t planned to attend the show and have no real interest in her views, but I’m now very tempted to go and see her at another venue, just in the interests of freedom of speech.”
Katie Hopkins thrives on controversy. She was deported from Australia for flouting lockdown rules, was sued by anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe after accusing her of vandalising a war memorial and falsely accused a Muslim family of extremism in her newspaper column.
She likened African migrants to ‘cockroaches’ on one column in The Sun, picked up and condemned by the UN as an extreme example of racist articles in the UK tabloids.
This has apparently only fuelled her popularity, with her latest tour sold out in many venues.
A town council spokesperson said: “The Wharf is let by the town council to the head tenant, West Devon Borough Council under a long (999-year) lease. WDBC currently sub-lets the premises. In the circumstances the town council has no control or influence over the programme of events, or artistic direction, at the venue.”