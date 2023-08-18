Secretary Kate Harding said: “On a lovely sunny afternoon lots of people of all ages - families, friends and members of the Guiding community - met in the garden to support stalls, sideshows and of course partake of tea and cake. We would like to thank everyone who came along to support our cause. It was a busy, buzzy afternoon, and we raised over £545 for our charity appeal, which this year is for repairs to the Guide Hall, an old building by the canal in Tavistock which, being listed, is always in need of some renovation work.”