Tavistock's branch of the Trefoil Guild recently hosted a garden party, raising over £500 to help repair their Guide Hall.
Secretary Kate Harding said: “On a lovely sunny afternoon lots of people of all ages - families, friends and members of the Guiding community - met in the garden to support stalls, sideshows and of course partake of tea and cake. We would like to thank everyone who came along to support our cause. It was a busy, buzzy afternoon, and we raised over £545 for our charity appeal, which this year is for repairs to the Guide Hall, an old building by the canal in Tavistock which, being listed, is always in need of some renovation work.”
The Trefoil Guild is the adult branch of Girlguiding, open to anyone over the age of 18 interested in making friends, enjoying a programme of activities and supporting local guide events when requested. The Tavistock group meets on the third Tuesday of each month, usually in the afternoon, though some activities such as walks and their reading circle are organised at other times to suit those interested.
They pride themselves on offering a varied programme; recent activities have included a tour of the Guildhall in June and last month they welcomed a speaker from Mind the Gap, a charity which runs orphanages in Zimbabwe. They also mounted a display to explain who they are at the Lions Fun Day in the Meadows at the start of Carnival Week.
Kate added: “Our meetings for the rest of the year will be in the hall and will include some first aid, a puzzles and quizzes session, learning a new craft and finally a Christmas party. If anyone is interested in coming along to meet us or finding out more about Tavistock Trefoil, please contact Val on 01822 612472 or me on 01822 481924.”