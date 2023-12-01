Tavistock Christmas Tree opened this afternoon with singing of carols and Christmas songs by the children of St Peter's and St Rumon's Schools.
The trees decorated by community groups, businesses and schools can be enjoyed into this evening, with the church open until 9pm as part of Dickensian Evening.
The festival is then running every day until Sunday, December 10. It is staged by the Friends of St Eustachius Church to benefit the church. Admission is £1.
Here are some pictures of the trees.
Tavistock Tree Festival