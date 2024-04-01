A spokesman for Hays said: “Anyone who has got a trip booked to Europe or beyond please check your passport validity. You must check you have enough validity from the date of return, usually three to six months, depending on your destination. “Any extra months accrued if you have applied for a passport early are no longer accepted. Your passport is now only valid for ten years from the date of issue. “Please allow sufficient time for a passport renewal, delays are expected in the lead up to summer due to significant number of applications. Don't get caught out like some people have.” Any questions please call Hays Tavistock on 01822 734014 or ask your travel provider.