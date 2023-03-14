Tavistock Town Council is welcoming anyone from the town to its annual meeting today.
The meeting is at Tavistock Town Hall at 6.30 and gives anyone from the area to have their say on an issue of their choice and address councillors face-to-face.
The meeting begins with a welcome and introductory speech by Town Mayor Cllr Paul Ward, followed by confirmation of last year's virtual annual meeting.
The third item is a statement on the council's financial affairs and a financial statement for the Jessie Ann Alford Charity.
Members of the public can also learn more about becoming a town councillor as the May 4 local elections take place in Tavistock.
The last item on the agenda is devoted to a public session where any local people attending can ask questions on a topic that is a priority for them. Interested people are welcome to simply drop in and do not need to book.