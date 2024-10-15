A Tavistock theatre company has been been presented with a national trophy for a programme designed in the town.
Tavistock Musical Theatre Company won ‘best large programme’ in the UK and Ireland from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for 2023 productionThe Wind in the Willows.
Julian Bennett, from the company, accepted the trophy from NODA president Graham Liverton recently.
The programme designed by Kelvin Sprague of Identity Studios in Tavistock. first attracted the eye of the judges at the NODA South West Awards.
“We won for the South West and then were up for the national award for the whole of the UK and Ireland,” said Julian. “We were up against great competition from the big societies who have money to spend and good old Tavistock beat them all, so we were delighted to win.”
Tavistock Musical Theatre Company will stage pantomime Aladdin in Tavistock Town Hall from Wednesday to Sunday, November 13-17. See https://tavimtc.co.uk