A MAN arrested in a Tavistock store is on police bail after reports he was behaving violently and being verbally abusive to staff and customers.
Police were called at 2.10pm on Saturday, September 21, to the Lidl store on Plymouth Road, Tavistock.
Officers attended the store where it was reported that a man was behaving in a physically and verbally violent manner and had been detained by members of the public.
A 32-year-old man from Tavistock was arrested on suspicion of the following offences: assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of theft from a shop, three counts of common assault, common assault of an emergency worker, affray, attempted theft from a shop, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of a controlled drug of Class B and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been released on police bail until Monday, December 9, while enquiries continue.
A Lidl spokesman confirmed police were called to its store in response to an incident on Saturday and that the company has been assisting the authorities in their investigation.