Tavistock Street Food Festival is coming to town this weekend
Shelve the diet for another time and join Miss Ivy Events in Tavistock this April at the Street Food Festival.
We’re bringing a host of street foods and drinks, many from local producers right here in the Westcountry, for a delectable evening of food, drink and music in Bedford Square & Guildhall Car Park on Saturday April 30 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
This is the perfect chance to meet friends and family for a scrummy Saturday evening. Grab some food, find a sunny spot, listen to live music, and have some fun. Try new foods and chill whilst listening to the music – drink in hand, naturally!
An array of mouth-watering street food will be on offer, including Mediterranean, paella, vegan, Thai, burgers, curry and much more! There will also be a rum shack, ale bar and gin & prosecco bar.
Entry to this event is FREE
More details on www.missivyevents.co.uk
