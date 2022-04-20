Tavistock Street Food Festival is coming to town this weekend

Miss Ivy Events Street Food Festival is set to get your taste buds tempted this weekend ( Miss Ivy Events )

Miss Ivy Events Street food festiva

Shelve the diet for another time and join Miss Ivy Events in Tavistock this April at the Street Food Festival.

We’re bringing a host of street foods and drinks, many from local producers right here in the Westcountry, for a delectable evening of food, drink and music in Bedford Square & Guildhall Car Park on Saturday April 30 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

This is the perfect chance to meet friends and family for a scrummy Saturday evening. Grab some food, find a sunny spot, listen to live music, and have some fun. Try new foods and chill whilst listening to the music – drink in hand, naturally!

An array of mouth-watering street food will be on offer, including Mediterranean, paella, vegan, Thai, burgers, curry and much more! There will also be a rum shack, ale bar and gin & prosecco bar.

Entry to this event is FREE

More details on www.missivyevents.co.uk