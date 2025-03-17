A group of amateur singers raised the roof in aid of charity at a concert in Tavistock to mark their first anniversary.
The Tavistock Warblers, led by Alison Moyna, held a celebration on Saturday (March 15) at Kings community church centre on Pixon Lane in the town – and reported that a wonderful evening was had by all.
The singers donated the proceeds to Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) which is managed by Deb Morris.
Deb said: “The Warblers staged an amazing live performance, raffle and disco. They very kindly picked Tavistock Area Support Services as their chosen charity to donate all the proceeds from the evening, they raised an astounding £1,125 which is greatly appreciated and will help immensely.”