A group of amateur singers raised the roof in aid of charity at a concert in Tavistock to mark their first anniversary.

The Tavistock Warblers, led by Alison Moyna, held a celebration on Saturday (March 15) at Kings community church centre on Pixon Lane in the town – and reported that a wonderful evening was had by all.

The singers donated the proceeds to Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) which is managed by Deb Morris.

Deb said: “The Warblers staged an amazing live performance, raffle and disco. They very kindly picked Tavistock Area Support Services as their chosen charity to donate all the proceeds from the evening, they raised an astounding £1,125 which is greatly appreciated and will help immensely.”

Contact 07768 862422 or email [email protected] for Tavistock Warblers’ details.

Tavistock Warblers leader Alison Moyna was thanked with a bouquet of flowers. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
Chris Cottrell
In full voice. Picture by Chris Cottrell
Tavistock Warblers. Picture by Chris Cottrell
TASS manager Deb Morris thanks the Tavistock Warblers for their charity donation. Picture by Chris Cottrell
Tavistock Warblers. Picture by Chris Cottrell
Singing with gusto. Picture by Chris Cottrell
Tavistock Warblers hold a charity concert in aid of Tavistock Area Support Services. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
The full choir at the concert held at the Kings community church. Picture by Chris Cottrell.