Shops in Tavistock will be open for late night Christmas shopping to spread festive cheer tonight (Friday) despite forecast stormy weather.
Shops are staying open late as will Tavistock Pannier Market, the streets will be cheerful with lights and the hours of work put into festive window displays by the traders will be there to admire.
There is free parking in the town centre car parks from 3pm.
Among shops open is Swan’s Nest in Paddon’s Row, where proprietor Lou Mills-Watts said she and her fellow shopkeepers were ready to spread festive cheer.
She said: “Paddon’s Row looks so sweet, especially after dark. Enjoy all the lights in our lovely town. Lots of shops and cafés are still open and some have treats and special offers.”
The planned lantern parade and other outside entertainment of Tavistock’s Dickensian Evening has had to be cancelled after the Met Office issued yellow warnings warning for high winds and rain of Storm Darragh on Friday afternoon into the evening.
The storm is set to intensify in the early hours of Saturday morning, with an Amber warning in place for the whole of the South West throughout Saturday.