Fergus Biram, son of the owner of Roots and Vines, set up the Whatsapp group after his dad Jason disturbed a thief on a repeat visit after stealing gin worth up to £300. They checked their CCTV and think they have identified the suspect: ‘My dad was threatened with injury by needles which were in his bag. It looks as if he’d been pushed out of Plymouth by a ban and was hitting more vulnerable places. Ideally, we need a manned proper cctv network.’