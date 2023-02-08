The Tavistock team from Dartmoor Search and Rescue has welcomed two new members on board following successful completion of their training.
Tom Layland and Paul Taylor successfully completed their final assessments last weekend after a year’s training, allowing them qualify as hill party members. Upon completion of this assessment, which involved a gruelling night navigation task across a rough route on the moors over a five hour period, they received mountain rescue jackets.
Paul Hudson, leader of the Tavistock team, said: ‘Congratulations to Paul and Tom! As new and younger member, they’re bringing important experience to the team. Tom is very skilled in white water and is already one of our swift water rescue team members.
‘Their weekly training with additional exercises on weekends has involved all aspects of our core skills such as casualty care, working with radio systems and detailed micro-navigation. Both were very strong candidates and put in an excellent performance in their final assessments.’