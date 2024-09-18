Mount Kelly Prep has been presented with a top national schools environmental award for its work on running the school with the environment in mind.
The school won a distinction in its Eco-Schools Green Flag assessment, earning the right to proudly hoist the award scheme’s treasured green flag for everyone to see.
Environmental issues are important to staff and pupils at Mount Kelly Prep and the school has worked hard to embed green issues into its curriculum and behaviour.
Energy use, the school grounds and waste were all considered in the assessment and the school was applauded for having clear aims and an action-led approach to making positive environmental change. The national Eco-Schools team praised the enthusiasm and dedication of the pupils, and particularly recognised the work of the school’s eco-impact group.
Dominic Floyd, head of prep school, said: “Embedding the culture of environmental learning into the curriculum has never been more important. We organised many different themed assemblies and invited external speakers and groups to deliver workshops and seminars, and for this we were recognised for demonstrating a whole-school commitment to incorporating important environmental issues into our understanding of the world.”
The Eco-Schools judging team said: “Mount Kelly experienced an impressive year. We are thrilled to have been able to get a glimpse of it and the thought-provoking questions submitted by the school’s eco impact group demonstrate intelligence and insight. Congratulations are deserved on attaining the Eco-Schools green flag with distinction. We are already looking forward to seeing what they achieve next.”