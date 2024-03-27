Rachel has tackled the Hope event before and injured herself, but is confident her training is going well and said: “It’s an ambitious thing to do, to run for 36 hours, but it’s an ambitious target with Josie wanting to rase £100,000 for vital treatment, so I feel I have to do something big to match the importance. It’s so cruel that Josie was taking immunotherapy to support her cancer treatment, but it’s actually caused her to get ill on top of the cancer. The treatment she wants is available in the US, so the money is to pay for that. It’s only in a trials phase in this country. She’s a fantastic person and a mother of young girls, so I really want to do as much as can, doing something I’m good at.”