A keen runner is training to race for 36 hours to raise funds for a friend who has become ill as a side effect of treatment for her cancer.
Rachel Anderson-Stacey, deputy manager of Delaware Preschool, in Gunnislake, runs regularly and races courses such as the Tavi 13, although she prefers off-road courses on Dartmoor. She is training with her friends of the Tamar Trails Runners group on the Tamar Trails route.
Rachel has tackled the Hope event before and injured herself, but is confident her training is going well and said: “It’s an ambitious thing to do, to run for 36 hours, but it’s an ambitious target with Josie wanting to rase £100,000 for vital treatment, so I feel I have to do something big to match the importance. It’s so cruel that Josie was taking immunotherapy to support her cancer treatment, but it’s actually caused her to get ill on top of the cancer. The treatment she wants is available in the US, so the money is to pay for that. It’s only in a trials phase in this country. She’s a fantastic person and a mother of young girls, so I really want to do as much as can, doing something I’m good at.”
Josie Hasan, 35, of Plymouth, is a former NHS and community care worker, has two daughter Rebecca, 8, and Sophie, 4, and is married to Laith. She said: “It’s been a hellish 12 months since I was diagnosed with metastic melanoma skin cancer. It’s now advanced. I had immunotherapy which was supposed to be the best for my type of cancer. I was really confident it would work. But i only managed two treatments before I got really poorly and ended up in intensive care because of the side effects of the therapy and I now have a serious autoimmune disease with added complication because it was induced by the treatment we hoped would cure the cancer.
“Now I’m looking for a cancer treatment to save my life and that is called TIL therapy which is expensive and not available in this country. We can’t afford the treatment which is why we’re asking for help with other people.”
She used to have a fully active adventurous family life with the girls, but now cannot any more. TIL immunotherapy uses patients’ own cells - tumour infiltrating lymphocytes as a treatment. Cancer treatment has been delayed by the autoimmune disease.
The Hope Trail Festival is at Newnham Park in Plymouth on from Friday to Sunday, July 12-14. It involves runners in teams or as individuals, running a set lap as many times as they can within 12, 24 or 36 hour sessions. Short naps and eating are allowed during sessions.