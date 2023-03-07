A residential road in Tavistock is facing months of potential traffic disruption as essential roadworks takes place.
The domestic and business gas network, including new pipes, is being upgraded to meet modern needs and to ensure it meets demand for alternative environmentally friendly fuels in the future.
Wales and West Utilities has dug up one side of Down Road, which meets Whitchurch Road at one end and Green Lane at the other, in order to carry out works which are expected to last until mid-May.
Traffic is now controlled by two-way traffic lights along the one remaining open lane, causing cars to back up at the junction with Whitchurch Road at busy times.
The work has the side-effect of preventing parking on the roadside by motorists who work in the town and who are avoiding. restrictions and parking charges in the town centre.
Wales & West Utilities Programme Controller, Abby Smith, said: ‘We’re working in the Down Road area of Tavistock to upgrade the gas network.
‘This work is part of an investment in the area to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane in the future.
‘In agreement with Devon County Council, and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, rolling two-way traffic lights will be in place along Down Road throughout the project.
‘Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to complete our work by 19 May (2023).
‘We appreciate that working on roads such as these is not ideal, but this work really is essential to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.’
The Wales and West customer service team is ready to calls if anyone has any questions about the work. It can be contacted on freephone 0800 912 2999 or [email protected] Alternatively, it can be contacted on Twitter @WWUtilities or Facebook.com/WWUtilities.