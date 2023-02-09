A TAVISTOCK pub has linked with a school and local food companies to raise funds for a support service.
The Market Inn has partnered with companies and Mount Kelly school to hold a charity night in aid of local charity Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS). The event includes a pub meal with proceeds being used to fund a community meal hosted by TASS.
Tomorrow’s (Friday February 17) sold-out event marks National Random Acts of Human Kindness Day and offers diners a four-course meal, with the proceeds covering the cost of a lunch for 40 TASS patrons at The Anchorage Centre, Tavistock, on the same day.
Both meals will be prepared by the Market Inn using local food producers. Guests at the pub can enter a raffle with to raise funds for TASS and ShelterBox Truro’s Emergency Appeal to support the Syria/Turkey earthquake victims.
Local resident Linda Critchley created the event. She said: ‘Dining out in the knowledge that you have already helped 40 others enjoy a lovely community experience is heart-warming.’
Mount Kelly Prep pupils will serve at the community lunch. Dominic Floyd, head of prep, said: ‘This helps reminds the young of the importance of reaching out to help others in our community feel special.’
Tracey Fleming of the pub, said: ‘This would not have been possible without the support of all our partners and the hard work of Linda.’ Holly Stirling from TASS, said: ‘During these tough times, our support is needed in the community more than ever and events such have such a positive impact on people’s wellbeing.’ The Market Inn is planning on hosting another event on Friday, May 19. For further details, contact The Market Inn on 01822 487552.
TASS supports the older people in the Tavistock area, improving health and wellbeing to ensure their independence. To volunteer, ring 01822 616958 or visit the TASS website to donate.