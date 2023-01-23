Tavistock's Meadowlands swimming pool is expecting to reopen at the beginning of February, say managers.
The pool has been closed for more than two weeks due to a leaking roof which is due to be repaired.
The latest statement from Fusion, the leisure centre's operators says: 'We are working hard to resolve the issues with the Meadowlands pool and are looking to reopen at the beginning of February.
'If you still wish to enjoy a swim, please feel free to use Parklands Leisure in Okehampton, you can view its session time through the Fusion app or website.
'Once again we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and really appreciate your on-going patience.'
Meadowlands members have complained they are not getting enough communication on the situation from the operators and have called for compensation for missed sessions, both under the swim-only membership and for classes.