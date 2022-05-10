Tavistock police seize drugs in raid on property

OFFICERS from the Tavistock and Okehampton neighbourhood police team seized drugs in a raid on a property in Tavistock on Monday morning after being issued with a warrant to search the address.

Three police vehicles and at least eight officers were dispatched to the address in question, which was suspected as being used to store and handle drugs.

Several items were seized from the property during the search, including: a quantity of Class B drugs, a machete, another bladed article, mobile phones, money, scales, a bong and green herbal matter.

Following the search, one man and a juvenile from Plymouth were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with the intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police also found chemicals used for horticultural growth and compost in the property.

The two suspects were taken to custody at Charles Cross Police Station in Plymouth in separate vehicles.

West Devon Police Neighbourhood Team leader Sergeant Lindsey Walke, who joined the team earlier this year, said at the scene: ‘The decision to charge and refer the two suspects arrested to court has not yet been made as the investigation is ongoing and there are many things to still do following these arrests.’

She said warrants to search properties for drugs were not a frequent occurrence in Tavistock.

‘There have been no other warrants issued subsequently, nor have we dealt with any others in my short time here, but if our intelligence suggests the justification to request a warrant from the court, this will be requested by an intelligence officer.