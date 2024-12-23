Tavistock Police Station’s new enquiry office is to open in January.
The announcement has just been made by Sgt Tom Ottley, who heads up Tavistock’s neighbourhood policing team.
Announcing the news, he said: “As an early Christmas present from us to you, we would like to announce the opening date of Tavistock Police Station's new enquiry office on Monday, 20th January 2025.
“It will be accessible to the public from Monday to Saturday from 10am until 3pm.There is disabled parking available at the station in the front car park or alternatively there is public parking on Abbey Rise. To find the station using Sat Nav, the post code is PL19 9FD.
“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the team at Tavistock.”
The news is set to be welcomed by all in Tavistock, who have long mourned the end of being able to greet a police officer over a desk when the enquiry office in Bedford Square shut in 2011.
At the time it was said that most people were reporting crime over the phone. Now it is the internet. But still people miss being able to speak to a police officer in person.
Sgt Ottley, who came to police West Devon from his previous beat in Plymouth acknowledged this as he made the ‘early Christmas present’ announcement that the new enquiry office is to open.
He admitted he’s been ‘chasing for months’ to get a firm date for the office opening.
“It is the first thing I’m asked by people,” he said. “It helps us by being better connected with our communities. It gives people another way to contact us. The lost of the old office down in Bedford Square in 2011 was a real loss to the community. Since I’ve been out in West Devon, everyone has been very vocal about how they missed it and now they have got it. It’s great news and shows we listen to our community’s concerns.”