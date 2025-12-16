The NHS in the South West is preparing for another round of industrial action by resident doctors, who are due to strike from 7am tomorrow (Wednesday) until 7am on Monday, December 22.
Plans are in place to maintain services as far as possible at near-normal levels to minimise disruption for patients.
The key advice to the people across the region is to use emergency services as usual, if needed, and to attend any planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule. While flu is also causing extra admissions, this should not deter anyone from attending.
Dr Emma Redfern, NHS England’s deputy regional medical director for the South West, said: “We all know that industrial action comes at a very real cost to patients and to the rest of the workforce who provide cover.
“It will be particularly difficult this time, when we have seen a sharp rise in flu admissions and as we head into winter.
“But none of that should put anybody off seeking the care they need. Please continue use the NHS normal, especially in emergency or life-threatening cases. If any appointments are cancelled, we’ll let you know.”
NHS advice is to:
- Dial 999 if it’s an emergency
- Use NHS 111, your GP and your pharmacist if it’s less urgent
Another way you can help, especially with Christmas fast approaching, is by stocking enough of any prescription medicine, and ordering now if needed, to avoid running out over bank holidays. This can be done easily through the NHS App or by contacting your GP practice.
Full advice for public and patients during the strike is available here: https://www.england.nhs.uk/long-read/information-for-the-public-on-industrial-action/
