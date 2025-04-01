We found a photograph in our files of what appears to be an image of Tavistock’s Guildhall Square from the early 1900s.
Can any readers help us shed light on the date? And does anyone know the identify of the shop, painted pink, in the background of the picture?
There is plenty to observe in what at first glance seems to be a fairly deserted town centre. However, closer inspection reveals a policeman with helmet walking into the distance on the left-hand side, while behind him a couple are chatting. The woman’s dress appears to be below the knee but above the ankle, so could date it to after the start of the First World War, when hemlines were rising. There are several horses and carts in the picture.