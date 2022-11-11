Tavistock pays its respects
PHOTO: Dave Crawford
TAVISTOCK remembered on Sunday, when around 800 people gathered at the war memorial in the town centre to pay their respects to the fallen of past conflicts.
Royal British Legion branch chairman Chris Smerdon praised the turnout for the Remembrance Day parade from a number of organisations in town, from the Brownies to the Lions to town mayor Paul Ward as well as the Stannary Band who provided the music.
A trumpeter from the Stannary Band played the last post.
Wreaths laid included a special one to remember the US troops who were stationed in Tavistock during World War Two before travelling to Normandy where many perished on Omaha beach.
Chris said: ‘It went very well. It was a very good turnout, we had about 800 people which wasn’t bad. The Lions did the road closures. A car alarm went off during the two-minute silence, but these things happen.
‘Everybody seemed to enjoy it. The Last Post was played by one of the trumpeters from the Stannary Band, she has done it for years for us — she always gets nervous beforehand but she is very good.’
The parade is organised by the Royal British Legion for the town council. Everyone gathered outside the United Reformed Church and then marched down to Bedford Square for the ceremony, led by the band to the war memorial where the crowds were gathered to watch the ceremony.
‘The band were very adaptable, when people started arriving early they played another hymn,’ said Chris.
He praised the particularly strong turnout from young people, with air and army cadets and Scouts of ages, from Beavers through to Explorers.
‘We had a good number of children which is good, I’d much rather there were children there rather than us old timers!’ he said.
The wreath was laid on the memorial to the 29th Infantry Division of the US Army by the mayor’s consort, Jane Ward.
‘We try to remember them, they were here in Tavistock before they were almost wiped out on Omaha,’ said Chris.
