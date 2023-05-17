Talented Tavistock artist John Medland is staging a special exhibition of his work this week in aid of the charity Parkinson's UK.
John, who specialises in landscapes, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and has stepped down from his role with the town's food bank to make the most of his retirement with his wife Linda who also volunteered with the food bank.
The exhibition is on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at the Tavistock Parish Centre on Plymouth Road, between 10am to 4pm.
John was instrumental in getting the food bank established in Tavistock and over the past ten years, has kept a watchful eye on all the income and expenditure.
John, a retired council revenue and benefits officer, is now committing himself to his hobby of land and seascape painting, with any sales going to Parkinson’s UK, the charity which offers support to anyone who has the condition.
He said: 'I’m now painting more and can make the most of my time while I’m healthy enough.’