The Grimstone and Sortridge Leat supplies water to ten farms and two cottages near Pew Tor, off the road between Tavistock to Princetown via Merrivale. It has run dry on from the base of Pew Tor, where the road leads to Moortown and Sampford Spiney, or back to Tavistock. All of the stretch from Pew Tor to Rylands is dry.