A talented mum and daughter have shown off their community and inner spirit and fashion sense in an international competition.
Heather-Louise Hughes, 31, a launderette worker from Tavistock and daughter Scarlett Hearn, five, won the hearts of the judges for the US-based Pure International Pageants organisation through their efforts to support the community.
Heather donates and encourages others to help those in food poverty in Tavistock by supporting the food hub. While Scarlett ‘spreads happiness’ by laying a trail of stones she paints – ‘smilestones’ – across Tavistock for people to find and be cheered up by.
They both won national titles at the UK final in Chester in mid-December, qualifying them to compete in the international final in Florida in late June.
Heather stresses it is not beauty contest – the main idea is to demonstrate their joint personal development through the competition criteria which includes talking about their community work and motivations, modelling clothes in different classes and demonstrating knowledge and skills.
This is the second year running Heather has reached the US final and she wants to improve on her sixth place this year.
She credits the pageant competition for improving her and Scarlett’s confidence. Scarlett won the most improved student over the year at Whitchurch Primary School – which is helped by her pageant experience.
Heather said: “The Pure pageants are designed to help girls and women achieve something for their community and improve their own prospects. Scarlett has got so much confidence through the competitions that I believe they are to thank for her progress award at school.
“It’s a really help to her not to be nervous about talking to adults. She is better than me at being on-stage. Though I do ‘act’ and have another character when I put on a dress and get up onto the stage and ‘perform’ for the camera. It’s really helped give me self-belief in my ability and although I still have difficulties with meeting new people, I’ve learned how to put myself forward now.”
She said she lost her self-belief after enduring bullying at school and needed something to feel proud about and to reduce her shyness.
During the UK competition Scarlett wore dresses with a US theme – partywear of a jump suit and cape, a casualwear dress with a poppy design and a dress with a pug dog design. She demonstrated a dance routine she had created and talked about her interests of artwork which covered her pet dog and cats and talked to judges about her interest in football and maths. She takes after her mum with her football – playing for Horrabridge Bridges girls’ team, while Heather plays for Tavistock Ladies. Heather also ‘loves’ numbers.
Heather says she has to raise money to cover buying their pageant clothes, most of which are bought second-hand in charity shops or on reloved websites.