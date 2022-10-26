Tavistock mother appeals for return of missing Poppy Appeal painting of sailor son
A mother is appealing for the return of a missing painting of her son and his partner – both in the Armed Forces – which was the centre of a supermarket Poppy Appeal display.
The painting, commissioned as a surprise gift by Colette for display on Amber’s front door, features silhouettes of the pair in uniform. Lewis is deployed on a Royal Navy warship and Amber is an Army trainer.
The pair face each other in an imagined poppy field next to a battlefield, all fringed by poppies with a number eight at the top.
Colette, who works in Morrisons cafe, said: ‘I couldn’t believe that someone would steal something so personal.
‘I had it painted for Amber and Lewis to put on her house. It is a tribute to them both as they are serving their country and to raise money for the Poppy Appeal and for anyone who has also served in the forces.
‘It’s for a good cause and wasn’t there to be taken, but to draw attention to the poppy collection box.
‘I just want who ever recognises it to help me get it back.
‘I trust people, which I’ve been told is a fault. But I really didn’t think it would be taken and would be safe.’
The display, included a supply of lapel poppies and the collection box secured to the table, was next to the store’s manned security desk and it was a security guard who discovered the loss on Sunday, the next day.
