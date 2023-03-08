Heather Rayne has been running Tavistock Memory Café for 15 years and last year was recognised for her efforts with a national 'volunteering angel' award which celebrates remarkable people.
The memory café is a treasured local charity supporting people in the community living with dementia and their families with 65 people currently attending the various activities, sessions and social events it provides.
Greatest Hits Radio urged the public to nominate people who had done extraordinary things for a Purple Plaque award and employees at Home Instead Tavistock, a home care company with clients living with dementia and co sponsors of the award, didn’t hesitate to put Heather forward.
Running the café, Heather has made it possible for families to have some downtime knowing their loved ones are in the capable hands of volunteers who involve them in activities.
Heather boosted her commitment to helping others when the Covid pandemic hit, organising volunteers to ring members of the café to provide support at such a difficult time.
Heather said she was supporting International Women's Day as it was time women were recognised for what they do to try and make the world a better place.
'I have a marvellous team, which is made up mostly of women, ' she said. 'I think the world would be a better place if we could sit down with a cup of tea and thrash out the world's problems.'
She also praised the men on the team and her husband who was a huge support to her