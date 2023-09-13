Outreach and engagement officer for Dartmoor National Park Andy Bailey, who got the ball rolling by acquiring funding through the Enliven Project, explained how he approached the Memory Cafe with a range of different initial ideas that could be enacted. He said: “The national park is always looking to connect people with the wider outdoors and develop any such opportunities to explore Dartmoor that they may not otherwise have. I spent time at the sessions the Memory Cafe has put on since Christmas last year, learning more about the vital work they do to help those living wih dementia and seeing how Cycling Without Age voluteers often take them out on the trishaw around Tavistock.