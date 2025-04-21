An environmental and recreational charity is encouraging its supporters to capture, share and celebrate what the lakes mean to them.
The South West Lakes Trust is inviting all visitors to enter their photos into its 2025 ‘Love Your Lakes’ Photography Competition.
The charity is looking for that perfect moment captured on camera, one that celebrates the beauty and diversity of wildlife, the breathtaking landscapes or the thrilling moments of adventure and exploration from visits to its lakes across the region.
Prizes, which have been kindly sponsored by South West Water, include £250 for the overall winner, and £100 for the winner of each of the five categories including: Wonderful Wildlife, Stunning Scenery, Awesome Adventures, Young Explorers and Celebrating 25 Years.
As part of South West Lakes Trust’s 25th anniversary celebrations, a special new category – ‘Celebrating 25 Years’ – has been added to allow visitors to share their favourite memories of the lakes from over the years.
Winning entries will be displayed in a special exhibition at Roadford Lake at the end of the year.
In the local area, Burrator Reservoir is among the lakes managed by the South West Lakes Trust, which is where last year’s overall winner Anna Curnow took her stunning image of the autumn leaves reflected in the surface of the lake.
The competition is now open for entries until Sunday, August 31.
James Platts, chief executive of South West Lakes Trust, said: “We are excited to be hosting our annual photo competition once again, with the addition of a special historic category, to celebrate our anniversary year. We love to see those special moments, which can sometimes be just fleeting, that make these lakes mean so much more to our visitors. We are really looking forward to sharing those experiences with you and we wish everyone good luck!”
To find out how to enter, visit www.swlakestrust.org.uk/love-your-lakes-photography-competition-2025