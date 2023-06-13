A LOCAL cafe is reminding those in need that they are here to help with their pay it forward scheme.
Trudy Scrumptious, based by bridge over the river in Tavistock Meadows at the back of Parklands Leisure Centre, is continuing to run the help scheme which typically sees someone purchase a meal for another to claim in the future.
At the cafe, customers are made aware of the scheme on one of the decorative blackboards and are offered the opportunity to purchase a toastie and/or a hot or cold drink.
The cafe has asked those in need not to feel embarrassed, encouraging them to come forward and ask for a free lunch, which is inclusive of children throughout the summer holidays who would ordinarily claim free school meals.
No questions are asked of anyone who makes a request. Staff such as Anthea Costigan (pictured right) have stressed that the cafe is understanding and discretion is always involved.
Trudy Eperon, owner of Trudy Scrumptious, who is also a Tavistock town councillor involved in many projects helping others in the community, said: ‘the pay it forward scheme is operating as normal, it’s all written up on the board outside.
‘We have recently donated £500 to the Tavistock Foodbank as we had built up a bit of surplus since January. We also have £250 to go to the FoodHub in town.
‘It’s likely that we’ll donate again as every six months or so we have a bit much leftover, so twice a year we arrange everything and make sure it’s going to the right place. We’re happy to consider any other suggestions too.’
Trudy began running the scheme in November 2020, seeing the continued effects of the pandemic and the difficulties it was imposing on many, at a time when celebrities and other public figures had also began trying to tackle food poverty by lobbying the Government to intervene and provide more help.
Those experiencing food poverty are encouraged to also contact Citizens Advice on 08082787999.