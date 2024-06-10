“Lizzi used to raise money for all sorts of brain tumour charities and did all sorts of amazing things, ran marathons and ran amazing events. She never stopped. So I wanted to do something in memory of her. I was trying to think of what would be the biggest challenge I could do. Then I thought, I know, I’ll cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats, which is 1,071 miles if you do the route exactly, although if you get lost it is a bit more than that.