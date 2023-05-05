A Tavistock man has appeared in court accused of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Matthew John Bridger, 39, of West Street, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (May 3), accused of having used chat features on internet sites Reddit and Twitch to communicate live with other users by utilising usernames which concealed his identity on October 11 2022, when prohibited from doing so by a sexual harm prevention order made by Plymouth Magistrates Court on March 22 2022.
With Bridger indicating a plea of guilty, the case has been committed to Plymouth Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, May 10 (which may change under Crown Court direction). Bridger has been remanded on unconditional bail.