Francis Leslie Hendry, 62, of Tavistock pleaded not guilty to three offences on February 22 at Plymouth Magistrates' Court. He appeared alleged with: having assaulted another man by beating him, causing damage to another car when driving a Renault Clio on the B3212, Princetown, and failing to stop and give details when being required to do so and driving without due care and attention on the same road - all on August 11 of last year.