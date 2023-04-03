A Tavistock man has pleaded not guilty to beating another person, failing to stop after damaging another vehicle and driving without due care and attention.
Francis Leslie Hendry, 62, of Tavistock pleaded not guilty to three offences on February 22 at Plymouth Magistrates' Court. He appeared alleged with: having assaulted another man by beating him, causing damage to another car when driving a Renault Clio on the B3212, Princetown, and failing to stop and give details when being required to do so and driving without due care and attention on the same road - all on August 11 of last year.
The case has been adjourned to this Thursday (March 6) at 11.30am, in Courtroom 1 of Plymouth Magistrates' Court for a case management hearing, which the defendant must attend, to consider the appointment of a solicitor for the trial.