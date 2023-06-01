A Milton Abbot man has been found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Matthew Colin Peck, 31, of Tavistock pleaded guilty to the offence via Single Justice Procedure on September 20 last year, with a verdict proving the offence in his absence on February 24.
Peck was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay total costs of £834: a fine of £180, a surcharge of £34 and £620 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.