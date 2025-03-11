A man from Tavistock who lost his sister to a brain tumour has funded three days of research at the University of Plymouth after raising more than £9,000 to help find a cure for the disease.
Paul Thompson, 46, was inspired to support the charity Brain Tumour Research after losing his sister Lizzi Snaith, aged 42, in August 2023, more than 15 years after her diagnosis with a high-grade astroblastoma brain tumour, a rare form of glioma.
Lizzi, who lived near Whitby, North Yorkshire, left a daughter Katie, then aged 15.
To mark the first anniversary of his sister’s death, in August last year, Paul embarked on a two-week 1,071-mile cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats for Brain Tumour Research to continue Lizzi’s fundraising legacy. He was joined by other family members, while his wife Keri helped provide support along the route.
On Thursday last week, March 6, during Brain Tumour Awareness Month, Paul along with his wife Keri and his daughter Daisy Pearce, was invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Plymouth to find out how his fundraising is supporting scientists working to improve the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumours.
Paul said: “Lizzi was the bravest and kindest person we know and she never complained. She raised thousands of pounds to fund research into brain tumours whilst battling the disease herself. All the time being a wife and mum too. We want to carry on her legacy.
“The Government doesn’t give enough money to research brain tumours and it doesn’t recognise the terrible impact they have on families. It’s some comfort to think that the donations made in Lizzi’s memory are helping to make a difference for people diagnosed with brain tumours in the future.”
