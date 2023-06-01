Francis Leslie Hendry, 62, of Tavistock originally pleaded not guilty to three offences on February 22 at Plymouth Magistrates' Court, however was found guilty on Friday, May 26. On August 11 last year, Hendry assaulted another man by beating him, caused damage to another car when driving a Renault Clio on the B3212, Princetown and failed to stop and give details when required to do so and drove without due care and attention on the same road.