Tavistock man fined for attempted drink driving
Friday 19th August 2022 3:29 pm
A TAVISTOCK man has been fined £80 after admitting attempting to drive while over the limit.
Matthew Palmer, 50, of Monksmead, was stopped by police on February 1 in the Blacksmiths Arms car park in Lamerton.
A breath test revealed that he had 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He admitted the offence at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 16).
He was fined £80, ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services and to pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service. He also had his driving licence endorsed with 10 points.
