A TAVISTOCK man has been convicted of driving without insurance
The offence, proven via single justice proecdure on January 31, was committed by Robert Pratt on May 12 last year, who was identified at Glacis Retail Park in Plymouth using a Isuzu vehicle on Sendalls Way when there was no policy of insurance in place as required by law.
The case has been adjourned to July 4 at 2pm in courtroom one of Plymouth Magistrates’ Court to consider disqualification from driving and the possibility of mitigating circumstances for not ordering disqualification following insufficient court time.