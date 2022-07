Tavistock man admits having Samurai sword in town centre

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Tavistock Times Gazette. Read our privacy notice

A TAVISTOCK man has admitted being in possession of a Samurai sword in Plymouth Road in Tavistock last month.

Trevor Bryant, 42, of Deer Park Crescent, admitted the offence at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (July 7).

He also admitted being in possession of a dagger in a public place in Plymouth on the same date, June 14.