Tavistock man admits having Samurai sword in town centre
Friday 8th July 2022 11:57 am
Share
(Photo by Paul Chard / Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A TAVISTOCK man has admitted being in possession of a Samurai sword in Plymouth Road in Tavistock last month.
Trevor Bryant, 42, of Deer Park Crescent, admitted the offence at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (July 7).
He also admitted being in possession of a dagger in a public place in Plymouth on the same date, June 14.
He was granted bail to reappear at the court on September 1 to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |