A FREE ladies’ social event is being run at Tavistock Squash Club this Sunday (October 1), welcoming beginners and those interested in taking up the sport.
No experience is necessary to join in (nor is booking in advance) and equipment such as rackets will be provided, however organisers ask those planning to attend to bring clean, non-marking trainers to change in to.
The event will take place from 3pm to 5pm and will be followed by coffee and cake.
The Squash Club is based on Pixon Lane. For more information, including a contact number, see: https://shorturl.at/efvwG